Police Commander Admits: “We Used Disproportionate Force In Bnei Brak”

Police Superintendent Elad Klein, the commander of the Dan District, said that the police acted with disproportionate force in order to quickly contain the violence that broke out after poor coordination with the IDF.

Following the riots in Bnei Brak, a dispute erupted between the police and the military over whether the soldiers’ arrival in the city—as part of outreach toward potential recruits—had been properly coordinated. The IDF claimed that the soldiers did not enter Bnei Brak for draft-related reasons and were merely making a home visit. However, the police insist that the soldiers distributed informational draft pamphlets to multiple addresses in extremist neighborhoods and that they should have been notified by the IDF beforehand to prepare for protests.

Speaking to Kan News, Klein described events from the police perspective: “When you receive an incident like this with no prior update and it jumps from zero to one hundred, you first deploy whatever forces you have available on the ground.”

He said officers had to act rapidly to extract the soldiers: “During the rescue, a scooter was burned and a patrol car was overturned. We gathered all forces and entered with very strong—even disproportionate—force to regain control.”

Klein rejected IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s remarks insinuating that soldiers can’t enter Bnei Brak. “They’re portraying it as though Bnei Brak is off-limits—it isn’t,” he said. “Hundreds of uniformed soldiers walk around here every day. They eat in restaurants in the city without any issue. Just last week I sat next to soldiers and police officers in uniform.”

However, Klein emphasized that there’s a difference between routine presence and soldiers distributing informational material in the heart of sensitive neighborhoods.

Klein concluded by saying that the broader context behind the riots must be considered: “Let’s not be naive—you can’t disconnect this incident from the context of the draft law.”

He added that the soldiers entered the stronghold of the city’s extremist factions, leading to a predictable reaction from them: “From their perspective, it’s a legitimate response to the struggle they’re waging.”

