INTERESTING KASHRUS ALERT: Lakewood’s KCL Warns Public Against Using Instacart for Certain Kosher Purchases

The Vaad Hakashrus Kehillos Chareidim of Lakewood & Central Jersey (KCL) has issued a public kashrus alert regarding the use of Instacart for grocery shopping at kosher supermarkets.

In a notice released to the community, the KCL expressed concern over the growing use of Instacart’s third-party shoppers to fulfill orders placed at kosher establishments. The Vaad says these shoppers may not necessarily be knowledgeable in matters of kashrus, and in many cases, the kosher supermarket may be unaware that the order is being fulfilled through Instacart.

The alert warns that when such orders include fresh meat, fresh fish, deli items, or prepared foods, there is “no reliable assurance that the required chosamos (halachic seals) will be affixed by the kosher establishment.” As a result, items may be delivered without proper halachic safeguards in place.

The KCL strongly recommends that food items requiring halachic seals not be purchased through Instacart at this time. Instead, consumers are urged to order these items directly from the kosher supermarket, ensuring that the store is aware of the halachic requirements and can properly secure the products prior to delivery.

The KCL noted that it is exploring ways to address the concern. In the interim, members of the community are encouraged to exercise caution and follow the guidance outlined in the alert.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)