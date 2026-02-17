MAILBAG: An Open Letter to Rabbanim and Askanim About Insane Spendings On Simchas

Dear Fellow Rabbanim and Askanim,

I write to you with a heavy heart, on behalf of Yidden around the world. As I speak to my tzibur about growth, about drawing closer to Hashem, and about resisting the overwhelming gashmiyus that surrounds us, I feel that I can no longer remain silent.

The extravagance at our simchas has reached a frightening level. Weddings, vorts and vort nachs, brissim, bar mitzvahs — even parties for three-year-olds — have become productions of excess. How low have we fallen? How far have we drifted from where we are meant to be?

Under the chuppah, we sing about the Beis Hamikdash. We break a glass to remember Yerushalayim. And moments later, we spend fortunes to display wealth and status. Do we truly want Mashiach? Are we prepared to surrender our money and our kavod? Or are we fooling ourselves?

Halacha does not justify wastefulness simply because one also gives tzedakah. In our own kehillos are families who cannot pay tuition, who struggle to prepare for Shabbos, who desperately need help. Before justifying another extravagant event, look around at the people sitting beside you in shul.

I beg my fellow Rabbanim: speak up. Call this behavior out. Do not legitimize it with your presence. We must restore dignity, modesty, and proper priorities to our simchas.

We are Hashem’s chosen children. Let us live like it.

A concerned Rav

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.