MAILBAG: “Thank You Hashem” Vs. “Real Yidden”: A Symptom Of The Underlying Disease Rotting Our Society

Anyone who stays updated with the latest in Jewish music has surely seen the “Real Yidden” song “Emese Yid” that decries the TYH (Thank You Hashem) brand. I was, as I’m sure many of you were as well, shocked that Jews have descended to writing diss-tracks on each other in an effort to communicate about our culture. This on its own is an unfortunate slide in the perceived integrity of Jews on the public stage. Nonetheless, this debate has sparked a conversation of which values we hold dear as Orthodox Jews in 2026.

Thank You Hashem is a Jewish hype brand that makes religious Judaism more accessible and palatable for today’s younger generation. Such a cause is a great cause. For so many who have had negative experiences with their Judaism now have an inclusive, welcoming, and inspiring movement to be a part of.

Unfortunately, such a message of inclusivity and “Hashem loves me no matter what” is not without pitfalls. Yes, Hashem loves you no matter what. And yet, Hashem still has expectations of you. If coming close to Him means connecting to a Tzaddik for guidance and inspiration, then that is appropriate. But to supplant traditional Jewish values such as Torah study and adherence to Halacha with pseudospirituality is a mistake.

The problem is not that TYH followers consciously reject Torah – they don’t – it’s that the branding can unconsciously shift priorities for impressionable youth. The issue is subtle drift, not outright rebellion.

The real problem, however, arises in the practical implementation of this Hashkafa. To put it succinctly, “how am I to find my way in serving Hashem?”, “which avenues of connection are genuine, and which are imitation?”. That is the crux of this controversy.

Before assessing the arguments on both sides, it’s important to ask, “why is this controversy happening now?” The answer is that we find ourselves in a digital landscape. An environment where ideas are shared faster than they are conceived. A platform where anyone can build a following. Before social media, the barrier to becoming a leader was steep. One had to prove their authenticity to their community to become a valued source of wisdom. Mesorah trumped entertainment. This standard is eroding. For better or for worse, anyone can profess their philosophy online and attract a following. This cultural shift has set the stage for this controversy.

The implications of this shift are important. The burden of identifying reputable sources of Torah and Hashkafa has increased. Slop (drivel at best, obscenities at worst) is served around the clock. But more narrowly, we now have a schism in our own values.

So who’s right, Thank You Hashem or Real Yidden? Both and neither. This debate calls for a dialectical synthesis: Each position contains truth, but the real answer transcends both. When Real Yidden says, “If you want to be a real Emese Yid, open Shulchan Aruch it’s what your Zeidas did”, he is correct. A life without Halacha observance is a life squandered. However, the follow-up lyric, “It’s the only way Hashem wants to be close to you”, is false. There are many ways of connecting to Hashem that don’t fall squarely into narrowly defined Halacha observance. Character development, chesed, supporting one’s family, to name a few.

When TYH has children singing, “I want to be like Zusha”, and not “I want to be like Moshe Rabbeinu”, one has every right to object. At the same time, however, these lyrics need to be judged for what they are. These are song lyrics meant to inspire, not comprehensive Hashkafic statements. The danger isn’t in the songs themselves, but in letting them replace deeper Torah education rather than complement it.

Ultimately, neither side deserves the authority we’re giving them. Neither side is, or even claims to be, the standard of Orthodox Jewish Hashkafa. They’re just expressing what resonates with their audience – and yes, each captures some truth.

The real controversy isn’t TYH vs. Real Yidden – it’s whether we’ll let social media determine our Torah priorities, or whether we’ll reclaim the responsibility to seek guidance from our Rebbeim and Mesorah. The diss-track is just a symptom. The disease is thinking we can download Yiddishkeit from our feeds.

With hope and optimism for the future,

Zev Levin

