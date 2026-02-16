New York Regents Withdraw Proposal Affecting Nonpublic Special-Needs Parents Following Agudah Advocacy

Agudath Israel of America said it welcomed a decision by the New York State Board of Regents to withdraw a proposed amendment that would have changed how parents of children with disabilities in nonpublic schools enforce their rights.

The amendment, which had been scheduled for consideration at the Regents’ February meeting, would have eliminated parents’ access to implementation due process hearings. Those hearings are a key mechanism for ensuring that students receive legally required special education services. The proposal did not apply the same restriction to parents of public school students.

Agudath Israel said it had been involved in the issue since July 2024, when the Regents first adopted the measure as an emergency amendment. At that time, the organization and several parents filed a lawsuit, and a judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the rule.

After the order expired, state officials moved to permanently adopt the amendment. In response, Agudath Israel and coalition partners, including the New York State Catholic Conference, worked with lawmakers on legislation to protect parents’ rights.

That effort led to bills sponsored by Robert Carroll and Jessica Scarcella-Spanton.

Agudath Israel said it will continue monitoring the situation and urged parents who need hearings to proceed under current rules. The organization said it remains committed to advocating for equal protections for students with disabilities in both public and nonpublic schools.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)