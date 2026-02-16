Hamas Used Emoji Codes to Mobilize Fighters Before Oct. 7 Attack, IDF Probe Finds

Coded emoji messages sent through WhatsApp were used by Hamas to quietly mobilize terrorists in the hours before the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, according to new findings from an IDF investigation.

Israeli media reported Monday that the symbols, part of a prearranged signal system, were sent overnight to fighters’ phones, instructing them to gather at mosques and designated meeting points for last-minute briefings. Once assembled, the terrorists were directed to collect weapons and equipment from homes or pre-stocked “combat bags” prepared in advance.

The IDF probe found that the emoji traffic was one of several warning signs that Hamas was preparing a large-scale assault. Investigators documented unusual overnight activity, including the removal of covers from rocket launchers, heavy vehicle movements, the activation of command centers, and a surge in cellular communications.

One striking indicator, according to military sources, was the decision by senior commanders to move into underground tunnel systems with their families, which was inconsistent with routine exercises. Other terrorists reportedly entered tunnels to prepare for operations or went to storage sites to don uniforms and collect weapons.

Some fighters were instructed to replace Palestinian SIM cards with Israeli ones, a move investigators said was intended to complicate intelligence tracking and later analysis of movements.

The report also revealed that many combat bags contained folders labeled with terrorists’ names, including detailed operational plans, maps, medical instructions, and technical guidance. Sources said the documents pointed to preparations for mass-casualty attacks.

In addition, the investigation highlighted repeated warnings from an intelligence noncommissioned officer, identified only as “V,” who had alerted commanders months in advance that Hamas was moving toward a major operation. Her assessments, described as “serious, well-founded, and reliable,” were circulated widely but drew limited response.

Officials said her concerns were based on subtle shifts in training patterns and intent—signals that, in hindsight, pointed to an organization preparing not just to plan, but to strike.

