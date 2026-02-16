Four National Polls Find Trump’s Approval Rating Falling To Historic Lows

CNN data analyst Harry Enten said Monday that President Donald Trump has reached new lows in approval ratings across several major national polls.

Speaking on CNN with anchor Kate Bolduan, Enten pointed to recent surveys from AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, NBC News, Yahoo-YouGov, and Quinnipiac University Poll.

Across those polls, Trump’s net approval ranged from 19 to 26 points “underwater,” marking the lowest levels recorded for him in his second term by each pollster.

“These are all second-term lows,” Enten said, adding that Trump appeared to have “fallen through” what many believed was his political floor.

When asked to compare Trump’s standing to that of Joe Biden and to Trump’s first term, Enten said the president is performing worse at this point than in either case.

Enten attributed much of the decline to weakening support among independent voters. He noted that Trump’s net approval among independents now stands at 27 points underwater in the Quinnipiac poll, compared with 17 points at a similar stage in his first term.

“When you lose the center of the electorate, you lose,” Enten said, warning that such numbers pose significant political challenges for the president and his party.

