ROCKLAND COUNTY: PSI Once Again Launches Yom Tov B’Harachava Initiative To Support Middle-Class Families Ahead Of Pesach

As Pesach approaches, the Yom Tov B’Harachava Initiative (PSI), in cooperation with participating local shuls, is once again stepping forward to assist families feeling the financial pressure of Yom Tov expenses.

With continued Siyata D’Shmaya and the devoted partnership of trusted askanim, baalei batim, gabbaei tzedakah, and local kehillah leaders, PSI is honored to stand alongside the community for the upcoming Yom Tov of Pesach.

Organizers note that even families earning a respectable parnassah are increasingly struggling with the rising costs of Yom Tov preparations. While many middle-class families do not typically qualify for traditional Kimcha D’Pischa programs, they are nevertheless quietly feeling the burden.

In coordination with local shuls around Rockland County that have partnered with PSI, the initiative is offering a 50% discount at participating stores, allowing families to prepare for Yom Tov B’derech Kavod and with dignity.

The program is specifically intended for middle-class families who:

Maintain a steady income and generally support themselves independently throughout the year

Do not typically receive assistance from tzedakah organizations

Are nevertheless experiencing the added financial strain of Yom Tov expenses

Families approved for the program will receive a personalized PSI card linked to their phone number. The card provides a 50% discount at participating stores, with savings of up to $1,500 depending on family size. The card may be used until the approved balance is reached.

Registration opened Sunday, February 15, 2026, and the deadline to apply is February 20, 2026. Applications are reviewed confidentially and discreetly in coordination with a trusted representative of the applicant’s local shul.

To apply, families can visit www.psiyomtov.org and complete the application. For additional information and updates, visit the website or call 845-736-2600 ext. 4.

PSI also noted that this year, participating clothing stores will be included in the program, with further details to follow.

Organizers extend wishes to the community for a Freilichen and Kosher Pesach.