Sen. Lindsey Graham Says U.S. Military Decision On Iran Is “Weeks, Not Months” Away

Speaking at a press briefing during a visit to Tel Aviv, US Sen. Lindsey Graham said an American decision on whether to pursue military action against Iran is “weeks, not months” away, as the administration weighs diplomatic efforts against the prospect of force.

“I’m here to reassure the Israeli people there is no light between the U.S. and Israel on Iran,” Graham said.

The veteran Republican, a close ally of President Donald Trump, described the administration’s strategy as a two-track approach: continued diplomacy alongside active military planning.

“There are two lines in the water right now,” he said. “One’s a diplomatic line… The other line is the military option.”

“The Iranian ayatollah and his murderous regime are at their weakest point since 1979,” he said. “Their economy is in shambles. Their military has been degraded. There are people in the streets.”

He suggested that the possibility of regime change is no longer remote, even if it carries significant uncertainty.

“The risk of regime change is real. There are unknowns,” Graham said. “But I’m willing to take that risk.”

Graham added that he believes a post-regime Iran could emerge as a strategic partner.

“I think the Iranian people have the potential to be a great ally of the United States, Israel, and the region,” he said.

