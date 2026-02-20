Advertise
TRI-STATE WEATHER ALERT: Snowstorm Possible Sunday Into Monday

There is increasing confidence that an impactful snowfall could hit the region Sunday into Monday — but some uncertainty remains.

🌨 Current Snowfall Projections:
* Inland & NYC: 1″–3″
* East End & Southern NJ Shore: 3″–6″

The storm is expected to rapidly intensify as it tracks off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Sunday.

⚠️ Why totals could change:
NYC sits on the western edge of the developing system, meaning even small shifts in the storm’s track could increase — or decrease — snowfall totals by several inches.

