❄️ Friday Afternoon Update On Sunday Winter Storm Watch Issued for NY/NJ Area

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for NYC, northern NJ, and southwestern CT from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

After a mild Saturday, colder air moves in Sunday ahead of the next storm.

🌨 What to expect:

• Snow likely Sunday, possibly beginning in the morning

• Steadier snowfall during the day

• Lingering impacts into Monday morning commute

📊 Forecast uncertainty remains:

• GFS model shows a major storm, with some coastal areas possibly seeing up to a foot

• EURO model projects a more moderate 3–5 inches

Strong winds and minor to moderate coastal flooding are also possible as the storm strengthens offshore.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)