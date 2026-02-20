Advertise
❄️ Friday Afternoon Update On Sunday Winter Storm Watch Issued for NY/NJ Area

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for NYC, northern NJ, and southwestern CT from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

After a mild Saturday, colder air moves in Sunday ahead of the next storm.

🌨 What to expect:
• Snow likely Sunday, possibly beginning in the morning
• Steadier snowfall during the day
• Lingering impacts into Monday morning commute

📊 Forecast uncertainty remains:
• GFS model shows a major storm, with some coastal areas possibly seeing up to a foot
• EURO model projects a more moderate 3–5 inches

Strong winds and minor to moderate coastal flooding are also possible as the storm strengthens offshore.

Stay with YWN for continued updates as the forecast becomes clearer.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

