Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨❄️ NYC Declares State Of Emergency, Citywide Travel Ban Begins 9 PM

In a rare move, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has declared a State of Emergency and instituted a citywide travel ban as the blizzard intensifies.

🕘 Ban in Effect: 9:00 p.m. tonight through 12:00 p.m. Monday
🚫 All city streets, highways, and bridges closed to non-emergency traffic
🚗 Applies to cars, trucks, scooters, and e-bikes
🚑 Only essential emergency and critical service vehicles exempt

Officials cite forecasts of up to 24 inches of snow and wind gusts near 60 mph. The measure is intended to prevent stranded motorists and allow 2,600 sanitation workers to clear vital routes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION: Gunman Shot Dead By Secret Service Inside Secure Perimeter at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

75 MPH WIND GUSTS: Life-Threatening Whiteout Conditions Expected

Massive Fire Destroys Main Hachnasas Orchim Tent In Lizhensk Ahead Of Yahrtzeit Of Rebbe Elimelech [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

BORO PARK: NYPD And Boro Park Shomrim Arrest Two Suspects In Car Break-Ins; Loaded .22 Firearm And Stolen Moped Recovered

WITKOFF WARNS: Iran Could Have Uranium For Nuclear Weapons Within A Week; Trump Weighing Major Strikes

POLITICAL STORM: At Netanyahu’s Order, Knesset Meeting On “Kosel Law” Is Canceled

“I Was Sure I Was About To Die”: Chevron Hills Farm Owner Attacked By Arab Mob

HOW IRONIC: NYC Demands Prospective Snow Shovelers To Show ID, Which Is Not Required For Voting

MASSIVE FIGHTER-JET BUILDUP: Jordanian Base Hosting Dozens Of U.S. Aircraft

Trump Raises Global Tariff Rate To 15% After Supreme Court Ruling