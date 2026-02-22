🚨❄️ NYC Declares State Of Emergency, Citywide Travel Ban Begins 9 PM

In a rare move, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has declared a State of Emergency and instituted a citywide travel ban as the blizzard intensifies.

🕘 Ban in Effect: 9:00 p.m. tonight through 12:00 p.m. Monday

🚫 All city streets, highways, and bridges closed to non-emergency traffic

🚗 Applies to cars, trucks, scooters, and e-bikes

🚑 Only essential emergency and critical service vehicles exempt

Officials cite forecasts of up to 24 inches of snow and wind gusts near 60 mph. The measure is intended to prevent stranded motorists and allow 2,600 sanitation workers to clear vital routes.

