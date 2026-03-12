Why Some People Can’t Sleep Even When They Do Everything Right | Chayi Hanfling, LCSW

If you’ve struggled with sleep, you’ve probably already tried the basics. No screens. Cool room. No caffeine after 2. A consistent bedtime.

Sometimes those things help. They are not wrong.

But many of the people I sit with are doing all of that and still staring at the ceiling close to 2am, exhausted and wide awake.

Because for many people, insomnia is not a discipline problem. It is a nervous system problem.

Research on insomnia consistently points to something called hyperarousal. Even when the body is tired, the brain remains subtly activated. Heart rate can be slightly elevated. Stress hormones may not fully settle. The mind keeps scanning. It is not necessarily panic. It is simply enough alertness to prevent the system from fully powering down.

Sleep requires a felt sense of safety. We lie down, close our eyes, and relinquish control. For a brain that has learned to stay alert because of chronic stress, anxiety, trauma, postpartum shifts, or years of carrying responsibility, that surrender can feel unfamiliar. When vigilance has been adaptive, it does not disappear just because the clock says it is bedtime.

Of course, there are moments when nighttime vigilance is not simply a pattern of the nervous system but a response to real conditions. For people currently living in Israel where sirens may sound in the middle of the night and families may need to move quickly to protected spaces, wakefulness is not a malfunction. It is the body doing exactly what it was designed to do: stay alert to keep people safe.

In those situations, the goal is not to eliminate vigilance but to help the nervous system find small pockets of recovery when safety allows. Even brief periods of rest between alarms matter. Some people find it helpful to make the return to bed as simple and frictionless as possible, keeping lights dim, avoiding checking the news or phone unless necessary, and allowing the body to settle again without evaluating whether there is “enough time” left to sleep.

After a sudden alarm, the body is often flooded with adrenaline. It is normal if it takes some time for the system to settle again. Letting the body lie quietly, breathing slowly, and allowing rest even if sleep does not come right away can still help the nervous system downshift.

When nights are fragmented by real disruptions, restoration often happens in pieces rather than in one continuous stretch. The body is remarkably capable of taking in rest in fragments when it can.

One of the more counterintuitive findings from cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, which is considered the gold standard treatment, is that trying harder to sleep tends to make sleep more elusive. The more we monitor, calculate, and plead with our bodies, the more performance pressure we create. Performance anxiety activates the same arousal that blocks sleep.

When someone gets into bed thinking, I really need this to work tonight, the nervous system registers that urgency. Clock-watching increases cognitive arousal. Catastrophic predictions about the next day elevate cortisol. Over time, the bed itself can become associated with frustration through a process known as conditioned arousal. The brain begins to link the mattress with struggle instead of rest.

A subtle but meaningful shift is moving from “How do I make myself sleep?” to “How do I make this time restful, even if I am awake?” Rest is not identical to sleep, but it still allows the body to downshift. Lying quietly with eyes closed, allowing thoughts to drift without engaging them, and not turning wakefulness into a battle can reduce the secondary stress that prolongs insomnia. When the fight decreases, the system often softens.

Another layer that is often overlooked is what happens when the day finally becomes quiet. For many people, bedtime is the first moment without tasks or noise. In that space, the planning mind starts organizing tomorrow. The self-critical voice revisits conversations. Emotions that were pushed aside during the day begin to surface. It can look like insomnia, but sometimes it is unprocessed experience finally having room to emerge.

Research on expressive writing suggests that giving worries structured space earlier in the evening can reduce nighttime rumination. Even five to ten minutes of writing down what feels unfinished or looping can lower cognitive load at bedtime. The goal is not to solve everything before sleep. It is to signal to the brain that these concerns have been acknowledged and will not be lost.

Middle-of-the-night waking, by itself, is not pathological. Human sleep unfolds in cycles of roughly ninety minutes, and brief awakenings between cycles are common. What often prolongs wakefulness is not the awakening but the interpretation of it. Thoughts such as “Here we go again” or “Tomorrow is going to be a disaster” activate stress chemistry. Adrenaline rises. The body shifts back into alertness.

A more neutral response can interrupt that escalation. Noticing, “My body woke up; this happens,” may seem simplistic, but it reduces the threat narrative. Some people benefit from engaging in something mildly absorbing and non-stimulating, such as mentally listing categories of neutral items, or briefly getting out of bed under low light until sleepiness returns. These strategies are not about forcing sleep. They are about preventing the bed from becoming a site of struggle.

There is also increasing evidence that circadian timing plays a significant role. Consistent morning light exposure, particularly within the first hour of waking, helps anchor the internal clock and build sleep pressure for the following night. It is often more effective to strengthen the front end of the day than to micromanage the back end of the night.

For some individuals, sleep difficulties are longstanding. Night may not have felt calm in earlier years. There may have been tension in the home or a sense of needing to listen for what might happen next. The nervous system encodes those patterns. Sleep becomes less about fatigue and more about trust.

When we view insomnia through this lens, the goal shifts. Instead of chasing perfect eight-hour nights, the focus becomes reducing struggle and increasing safety. We aim to lower hyperarousal, process what needs processing, and soften the urgency around sleep itself.

Paradoxically, when we stop demanding sleep and begin tending to the system underneath it, sleep often reorganizes. And even when it does not immediately normalize, the experience of the night can feel less adversarial and less lonely. In many cases, that is the first meaningful step toward genuine rest.

Chayi Hanfling is a licensed clinical social worker who is experienced and passionate in helping individuals, families, and couples. She specializes in couples counseling, EFT, women’s health, anxiety management, OCD, trauma, and other mental health challenges. She can be reached at https://chaicounseling.org or [email protected]

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)