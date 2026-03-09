Advertise
CENTCOM: Iranian Drone — Not U.S. Missile — Hit Bahrain Neighborhood, Injuring 32 Civilians

U.S. Central Command pushed back Monday against claims circulating in Russian and Iranian media alleging that an American missile accidentally struck a residential neighborhood in Bahrain.

In a statement described as a “fact check,” CENTCOM said reports that a U.S. Patriot missile missed its intended target and hit a Bahraini neighborhood were false.

Russian and Iranian outlets had claimed that a Patriot interceptor launched by U.S. forces failed to intercept an incoming Iranian drone or missile and instead struck a populated area.

CENTCOM rejected the claim outright.

“The claim is a lie,” the command said in its statement.

According to CENTCOM, the incident occurred when an Iranian drone struck a residential neighborhood in Bahrain.

“What really happened: An Iranian drone struck a residential neighborhood, injuring 32 civilians in Bahrain, including children who required medical treatment, according to Bahrain’s government,” the statement said.

The command emphasized that the strike caused injuries to dozens of civilians and blamed Iran for the attack.

Bahraini authorities confirmed that the incident left 32 people wounded, including several children who required medical treatment.

