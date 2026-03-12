TERRORIST YELLED “ALLAHU AKBAR: ISIS-Linked Ex-National Guardsman Identified as Old Dominion University Shooter

Federal authorities say a deadly shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday is being investigated as an act of terrorism after the gunman was identified as a former Army National Guard soldier previously convicted of supporting ISIS.

Officials confirmed the suspect as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a 36-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Sierra Leone. According to federal sources, Jalloh shouted “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire on the Virginia campus.

“We have confirmed reports that prior to him conducting this act of terrorism, he shouted all our stated Allah Akbar,” said Special Agent in Charge Dominique Evans during a Thursday evening press briefing.

Authorities say the shooting left one person dead and two others wounded before the attacker was subdued. According to officials, a group of students intervened and helped stop the gunman before law enforcement arrived.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the agency is treating the attack as terrorism.

“Earlier today, an armed individual opened fire at Old Dominion University, leaving one person dead and two others wounded. The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him – actions that undoubtedly saved lives along with the quick response of law enforcement,” Patel said.

“The FBI is now investigating the shooting as an act of terrorism. Our Joint Terrorism Task Force is fully engaged, embedded with local authorities, and providing all resources necessary in the investigation.”

Jalloh previously served in the Virginia Army National Guard from April 2009 until April 2015, where he held the rank of specialist and worked as a combat engineer with the 276th Engineer Battalion under the 91st Troop Command.

However, federal authorities say he later became radicalized after listening to lectures by extremist cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, a prominent al-Qaeda figure.

In 2017, Jalloh was sentenced to 11 years in prison plus five years of supervised release after attempting to provide material support to ISIS. Investigators said he tried to help obtain weapons for what he believed would be an ISIS-inspired attack inside the United States and also attempted to send money to the terrorist organization.

He was first arrested in July 2016 following an FBI investigation.

According to the Department of Justice, Jalloh had also praised the 2015 Chattanooga terrorist attack that killed four U.S. Marines and a Navy sailor and had discussed carrying out an attack similar to the 2009 Fort Hood massacre that left 13 people dead.

Despite his conviction, Jalloh was released from prison in December 2024, approximately 15 months before Thursday’s shooting.

In a letter previously submitted to the court asking for leniency, Jalloh attempted to distance himself from extremist ideology.

“I reject and deplore terrorism and any groups associated with it, especially ISIL,” he wrote. “I hate how I allowed myself to be manipulated and how ISIL manipulates troubled and impressionable people like me with their religious propaganda.”

He also wrote: “I love the United States of America. I have always been grateful to this nation for what it has done for me and my family.”

Authorities say the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing as federal agents and local law enforcement continue examining the circumstances leading up to the attack.

Officials are also reviewing how the suspect was able to carry out the shooting after being released from prison.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)