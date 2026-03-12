Oman FM Warns War With Iran Part Of Broader Plan To “Reshape The Region”

Oman’s foreign minister is warning that the ongoing war with Iran is part of a wider effort to reshape the Middle East, saying Iran is “not the only target.”

In comments published Wednesday by the state-run Oman newspaper, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the conflict fits into a broader geopolitical strategy that goes beyond Iran itself.

“The real goal is to weaken Iran, reshape the region, and advance normalization with Israel,” Albusaidi said, warning that Iran is “not the only target.”

Albusaidi, who previously mediated three rounds of talks between the United States and Iran before the joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Tehran, claimed the conflict is tied to broader political objectives.

He said the war comes “within a broader context that also includes attempts to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and weaken every state or institution that supports Palestinian statehood.”

The Omani foreign minister also called on Gulf Arab nations to reconsider their regional defense strategies, noting that debate is growing across the region about current security arrangements.

“There is a growing public debate in the region about the effectiveness of some existing security arrangements,” Albusaidi said.

He added that many regional actors believe a broader plan is unfolding but are choosing to align with the United States in hopes of influencing its decisions.

“Many regional actors realize there is a plan targeting the region, but are betting that aligning with the United States may push it to adjust its decisions and policies,” he said.

Oman, a U.S.-allied Gulf state that has often acted as a diplomatic mediator in regional conflicts, has previously described the war as both “illegal” and “immoral.”

Albusaidi also warned that Washington would not secure a better outcome through military action than it could have achieved through diplomacy.

