MAILBAG: The Future Of Jews In The UK Is At Risk — But Not For The Reason You Think

Much has been written in recent years about the threats facing Jewish communities in Britain, most often focusing on the dangers posed by the far left or Islamist extremism. While those concerns are real and should not be dismissed, I believe we may be overlooking another developing risk, one that is quieter, slower, and potentially more structural.

Britain may be entering a political shift that history has shown can be dangerous for Jewish communities. Across Europe and the UK, political cycles often swing dramatically from one extreme to another. Periods dominated by progressive or left leaning politics are frequently followed by strong right-wing reactions. We may now be approaching such a moment in Britain. With public frustration growing over immigration, crime, and economic stagnation, there is a growing appetite for harder right-wing politics, and this could have serious implications for minority communities, including Jews.

If this trend continues, it is not unrealistic to imagine the next government being significantly more right leaning than any Britain has seen in recent decades. Some emerging figures in that space raise questions for the Jewish community.

One example is Rupert Lowe, the MP for Great Yarmouth, who has publicly stated that he believes both halal and kosher slaughter should be banned, describing non-stun slaughter as morally unacceptable.

For Jews, shechita/kosher slaughter is not a lifestyle preference but a fundamental religious requirement. Any ban would make traditional Jewish life in Britain extremely difficult. It is not entirely clear whether Rupert Lowes positions stem from hostility toward Jews, a genuine commitment to animal rights activism, or an attempt to create equal restrictions on both halal and kosher practices. Regardless, the effect would ultimately be the same: a serious challenge to Jewish religious life.

Furthermore, there are concerns about those aligned with or adjacent to his political circle. Some have ties to far-right movements, and there has been no unequivocal distancing from extremist rhetoric. History reminds us that minority communities can find themselves vulnerable when political winds shift rapidly and radicalized elements gain influence.

Some may look to Nigel Farage and assume he will dominate the next election, given his popularity in recent years. While it is true that if the election were held tomorrow he could perform strongly, the reality is that the next general election is likely three years away. By then, Farage may struggle to maintain momentum, and his style is not unapologetically right-wing enough to tackle issues like immigration, national security, and economic frustration in a way that could reliably win the electorate’s support. Political timing, strategy, and the ability to appeal to the shifting center are just as important as popularity in predicting outcomes.

History teaches us that the greatest dangers often emerge gradually rather than suddenly. Political winds can shift quickly, and when they do, minority communities sometimes find themselves caught in the middle of broader ideological battles that were never directed at them in the first place. Britain has, in the past, seen periods swing from one extreme to another in ways that, at the time, few anticipated, but that left lasting consequences for those on the margins of society.

This is not an argument against conservative politics, nor is it a claim that Britain is on the brink of widespread antisemitism from the right. Britain remains one of the most tolerant countries in Europe for Jewish life. But complacency would be a mistake. Vigilance is necessary, particularly around protecting religious freedoms such as shechita, regardless of which political direction the country takes.

The Jewish community in Britain must remain aware, not alarmist, but informed. We should take lessons from history and act to ensure that fundamental rights are preserved, even if the risks appear subtle or slow-moving. As Mark Twain famously said, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

Sincerely,

Raphael Sassoon

Political Analyst – London, UK

Follow my analysis on X: @realraphael13

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