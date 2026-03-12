Flatbush Rises Higher: Recap of the Flatbush Kavod HaTorah Event [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Hundreds of Flatbush residents gathered this past Motzaei Shabbos at Ateres Matel Leah for an inspiring evening celebrating the strength and continued growth of Torah in the community.

For more than a century, the great yeshivos of Flatbush have produced generations of talmidei chachamim who shaped Torah life across America and beyond. In recent years, that legacy has been further strengthened through a growing network of community kollelim, bringing the kol Torah of nearly 100 avreichim into neighborhoods throughout Flatbush and elevating the entire community.

The evening featured Tehillim led by Rav Moshe Tuvia Lieff and remarks from R’ Meilich Rubin, Rav Moshe Kamin, R’ Avi Schron, and guest speaker Rav Ephraim Wachsman, who spoke powerfully about the transformative impact of Torah learning in our midst.

Concluding the program, R’ Ralph Herzka announced a special $500 Pesach bonus for 400 kollel yungerleit living and learning across Flatbush, a gesture that captured the community’s deep appreciation and commitment to strengthening Torah for generations to come.