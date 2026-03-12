Netanyahu: “We Are Crushing Iran’s Terror Regime” As Israel-U.S. Campaign Reshapes Middle East [VIDEO]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Thursday evening that Israel is in the midst of “historic days,” as the country intensifies its military campaign against Iran and its regional terror proxies.

Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu said the ongoing campaign — known as Operation Roaring Lion — is delivering powerful blows to Iran’s leadership, military infrastructure, and allied terror organizations.

“Citizens of Israel, my brothers and sisters,” Netanyahu began. “We are in historic days, days that will be recorded in the annals of Israel. In Operation Roaring Lion, our roar is growing stronger. We are crushing the terrorist regime in Iran. We are striking and crushing its proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel’s campaign is being conducted in close partnership with the United States, led by President Donald Trump.

“Through an unprecedented partnership between Israel and the U.S., we have achieved enormous accomplishments that are changing the balance of power in the Middle East and beyond,” he said. “These achievements are establishing Israel’s status as a power that is stronger than ever.”

The prime minister said the strategic objective is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and from expanding its ballistic missile capabilities.

“For over thirty years, the murderous regime of the ayatollahs has worked to advance its plan for the destruction of Israel,” Netanyahu said, outlining what he described as Iran’s three-pronged threat: building a network of terror proxies, developing large arsenals of ballistic missiles, and pursuing nuclear weapons.

“It did so on three levels: First – it built an ‘Axis of Evil’ with terrorist armies of Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, the Assad regime, and others. The second level – it worked to establish an array of tens of thousands of lethal ballistic missiles. And the third level – it worked to develop nuclear bombs with the declared goal of wiping us off the face of the earth. Well, it will not do so.”

Netanyahu said Israel has already severely weakened Iran’s regional network and continues to strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

“In the War of Redemption, we severely damaged the ‘Axis of Evil.’ It is still there, but with greatly reduced capabilities. We are committed to completing the task: Bringing security to all citizens of Israel and particularly to the residents of the North.”

He added that Israeli forces have also targeted Iran’s missile infrastructure and nuclear program.

“In Operation Rising Lion, we also broke ground for the first time for a comprehensive strike – both on Iran’s vast missile stockpile and on the production plants for additional missiles,” Netanyahu said. “We did the same regarding the nuclear project – including a mortal blow to senior Iranian scientists.”

According to Netanyahu, Israel and the United States warned Iran’s Supreme Leader that rebuilding nuclear and missile capabilities would trigger further strikes.

“President Trump and I warned the tyrant Khamenei. We told him: If you try to rebuild your industries of death – we will strike you with a force you have never known.”

Netanyahu claimed that Israel’s campaign has already eliminated key Iranian leadership figures and dealt devastating blows to the regime’s infrastructure.

“Within a short time, we eliminated the enemy Khamenei and many senior officials in the terrorist regime,” he said.

He also addressed the Iranian public directly, suggesting the current conflict could open the door to political change inside the country.

“I say to the Iranian people: The moment when you can embark on a new path of freedom – that moment is approaching. We stand by you, we are helping you. But at the end of the day – it depends on you! It is in your hands!”

Netanyahu highlighted what he described as an extraordinarily close relationship with Trump, saying the two leaders are in frequent contact.

“We have created an alliance like no other with the U.S. – an alliance with our great friend, my personal friend, President Trump,” Netanyahu said. “We speak almost every day… deciding together.”

He said Trump recently told him, “The relationship between us is a hundred times stronger than any relationship that has ever existed between an American president and a prime minister in Israel.”

The prime minister also praised the Israeli public for its resilience during the conflict, noting the challenges citizens face as they repeatedly seek shelter during missile attacks.

“I know that you are strictly following the Home Front Command instructions… I know it is not easy,” Netanyahu said. “But by adhering to these things, you are both saving lives – and giving the backing and breathing room to achieve the goals of the campaign.”

Netanyahu concluded by praising the spirit of the Israeli people, saying their determination is a key factor in the country’s strength.

“This is the secret of our success,” he said. “This is the resilience of our people. This is the power of our faith – the faith in the Eternity of Israel.”

