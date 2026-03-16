Tantzers Organization Celebrates Grand Opening of Expanded Family Center Facility In Boro Park

This Sunday, the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Tantzers Fischl Family Center took place, as families, friends, supporters, and local officials joined together to celebrate the opening of a beautiful new facility dedicated to families facing serious medical challenges.

The event marked a meaningful moment for the organization and the many people who helped bring this vision to life.

The new center was thoughtfully designed as a place where families can step away from the pressures of hospital visits and daily struggles. With welcoming lounges, play areas for children, activity rooms, and spaces for programs and gatherings, the center offers families a chance to relax, connect, and spend meaningful time together in a warm and supportive environment.

“Our previous space was a small basement that simply couldn’t keep up with the need,” one volunteer shared. “This new center is several times the size and opens the door for so many more programs and opportunities for families of all ages.”

More than just a building, the Tantzers Family Center will serve as a true home away from home. It is a place where families can unplug from the challenges they face, find comfort among others who understand their journey, and experience moments of joy, strength, and community when they need it most.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)