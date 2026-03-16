BD”E: Reb Chaim Tzvi Elbaum Z”L Tragically Niftar Following Boro Park Accident

It is with deep regret that YWN shares the petirah of Reb Chaim Tzvi Elbaum Z”L, who was tragically niftar Monday morning after succumbing to injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle in Boro Park late last year. He was 89.

The accident occurred on December 22, 2025, at approximately 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of 16th Avenue and 46th Street, when Reb Chaim Tzvi was struck by a vehicle.

Boro Park Hatzolah paramedics rushed to the scene and transported him in traumatic arrest to Maimonides Medical Center for emergency treatment. He was subsequently transferred to a long-term care center in Lakewood.

Despite months of medical care and rehabilitation, Reb Chaim Tzvi was niftar Monday morning at the Lakewood facility.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)