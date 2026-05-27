U.S. Launches New Strikes on Iranian Site Threatening Forces and Hormuz Shipping, Shoots Down Drones

The U.S. military carried out new strikes on Iranian targets on Wednesday after determining that an Iranian military site posed a threat to American forces and commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

The operation targeted Iranian military assets in southern Iran, including sites that U.S. officials said were being used to threaten American personnel and maritime movement through one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes. During the operation, U.S. forces also intercepted and shot down Iranian drones launched in response.

CENTCOM described the strikes as defensive, saying they were carried out to protect U.S. troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. The command said the U.S. was continuing to exercise restraint while making clear that it would defend American personnel and freedom of navigation in the region.

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The latest strikes come amid a fragile ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the United States and Iran. U.S. officials have said recent military action in southern Iran has focused on missile launch sites and boats suspected of laying mines near the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that serves as a vital route for global oil and gas shipments.

Iran condemned the recent U.S. strikes as a violation of the ceasefire and accused Washington of acting in bad faith while negotiations are still underway. Iranian state-linked media reported explosions near Bandar Abbas, a major military and port hub in southern Iran, while Iranian officials warned that Tehran would respond to further attacks.

The military escalation comes as the Trump administration continues trying to secure a broader agreement with Tehran that would extend the ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and address Iran’s nuclear program. President Donald Trump said this week that talks with Iran were proceeding “nicely,” but warned that the United States would accept only “a Great Deal” or no deal at all.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said negotiations could take several more days. The talks have focused heavily on restoring commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, where repeated threats, mining concerns and military activity have disrupted shipping and rattled energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, carrying a major share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Maritime analysts have warned that naval mines, fast boats, drones and missile systems pose a serious threat in the narrow passage, where even limited hostilities can create major risks for civilian shipping.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)