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JILL BIDEN’S BOMBSHELL: ‘I Thought Joe Was Having A Stroke’ During Debate Disaster Against Trump [VIDEO]

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right, speak simultaneously during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Former First Lady Jill Biden says she was so alarmed by her husband’s disastrous 2024 debate performance against Donald Trump that she feared then-President Joe Biden was suffering a stroke live on stage.

“I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never,” Jill Biden says in an upcoming interview with CBS News Sunday Morning.

“I don’t know what happened,” she added. “As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”

The shocking admission comes after months of scrutiny surrounding Biden’s mental and physical condition during the final stages of his presidency and reelection campaign.

During the now-infamous debate, Biden, then 81, repeatedly stumbled over his words, appeared frozen at times, stared blankly into the distance, and frequently lost his train of thought while struggling to respond to Trump.

Despite widespread panic among Democrats immediately following the debate, Jill Biden publicly praised her husband that night, telling him before cheering supporters: “Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question, you knew all the facts.”

The debate quickly triggered a political earthquake inside the Democratic Party, intensifying concerns over Biden’s obvious decline and ultimately leading to his withdrawal from the presidential race.

Then-Vice President Kamala Harris replaced Biden atop the Democratic ticket but ultimately lost to Trump after a shortened campaign.

The interview is expected to reignite debate over how much the White House and Democratic leadership knew about Biden’s condition during his presidency.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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