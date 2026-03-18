U.S. Unleashes Bunker-Busting Bombs on Iranian Anti-Ship Missiles as Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate

The United States dropped multiple 5,000-pound deep-penetrator bombs on hardened missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. CENTCOM said the strikes targeted Iranian anti-ship cruise missile positions that posed a direct threat to international shipping in the narrow waterway, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes.

The powerful munitions, known as GBU-72 Advanced Penetrators, are specifically designed to destroy deeply buried and fortified targets, signaling a shift toward more aggressive efforts to neutralize Iran’s coastal defenses.

The strikes come amid spiking gas prices due to Iran disrupting traffic in the strait. Iranian forces have already attacked vessels in the region, while Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned the critical passage could remain closed in response to ongoing U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

Global markets have felt the impact, with oil and gas prices climbing sharply.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising among Western allies. Senator Lindsey Graham criticized European nations for hesitating to help secure the strait, warning of serious consequences for alliances.

President Donald Trump added further pressure, suggesting the U.S. could step back entirely and force other nations to take responsibility for protecting the Strait of Hormuz.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)