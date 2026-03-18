Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.S. Unleashes Bunker-Busting Bombs on Iranian Anti-Ship Missiles as Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate

Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax, carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, that arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The United States dropped multiple 5,000-pound deep-penetrator bombs on hardened missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. CENTCOM said the strikes targeted Iranian anti-ship cruise missile positions that posed a direct threat to international shipping in the narrow waterway, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes.

The powerful munitions, known as GBU-72 Advanced Penetrators, are specifically designed to destroy deeply buried and fortified targets, signaling a shift toward more aggressive efforts to neutralize Iran’s coastal defenses.

The strikes come amid spiking gas prices due to Iran disrupting traffic in the strait. Iranian forces have already attacked vessels in the region, while Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned the critical passage could remain closed in response to ongoing U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

Global markets have felt the impact, with oil and gas prices climbing sharply.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising among Western allies. Senator Lindsey Graham criticized European nations for hesitating to help secure the strait, warning of serious consequences for alliances.

President Donald Trump added further pressure, suggesting the U.S. could step back entirely and force other nations to take responsibility for protecting the Strait of Hormuz.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

The Complex Rescue Op To Bring Dozens of Shochtim Home From South America

IRAN SPY CAUGHT: Iron Dome Reservist Accused of Feeding Intelligence to Iran

IRGC Spokesman Who Issued Fiery, Defiant Threats Killed in U.S.-Israel Strike

Top NJ Law Enforcement Officials Meet Ahead of Passover to Address Security Concerns {PHOTOS}

Returned To Life From Stabbing Attack: Deri Recites Mizmor L’Todah With Shas Official

Supreme Court Judge Excoriates Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara

TEHILLIM: North Woodmere Father Critically Injured In Devastating Crash

IAF DROPS STUNNING 12,000 BOMBS ON IRAN: Israel Reveals Massive Scope Of “Roaring Lion” Campaign

INSANITY: While Iran Chants “Death to America,” Its Top Terrorists’ Kids Are Teaching At US Colleges

Government to Supreme Court: Chareidi Conscription Will Not Be Advanced During War With Iran