HUGE: Schnall Bill to Help Prevent Hot Car Tragedies Advances in NJ Assembly

Legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Avi Schnall that would require childcare centers to notify parents when a child is absent without explanation has been approved by the Assembly Children, Families and Food Security Committee, moving the bill one step closer to becoming law.

The bill would require childcare centers, as a condition of receiving or renewing their license from the Department of Children and Families (DCF), to have a clear procedure for contacting parents or guardians if a child does not show up and the absence has not been reported. The goal is to make sure families are quickly alerted when a child who is expected at daycare never arrives.

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