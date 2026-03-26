SHOCK: Terrorists Who Firebombed 4 Hatzolah Ambulances In London Are Freed By Judge

Two men suspected of firebombing four ambulances belonging to Hatzolah North West in London’s Golders Green are walking free — released on bail while police say they’re still hunting for a third suspect caught on camera.

In the early hours of Monday morning, attackers descended on Golders Green — one of London’s most prominent Jewish neighborhoods — and set fire to four ambulances operated by Hatzolah Northwest, a volunteer-run organization whose sole mission is saving lives. The blaze was so intense that oxygen cylinders inside the vehicles exploded, shattering windows in a nearby apartment building where families were sleeping.

The two British nationals, aged 45 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life — a charge that, by its very definition, acknowledges that people could have died. Authorities called the arrests “an important breakthrough.” And yet, within a day, both men were released on bail.

Metropolitan Police insist the suspects are under “strict bail conditions” and will be “closely monitored.” Commander Helen Flanagan has assured the public that her team is “working around the clock” to identify all those involved.

A third individual, clearly visible in closed-circuit camera footage, remains unidentified and at large. The investigation into possible Iranian-linked involvement is ongoing. And yet the two men in custody — the only tangible progress in this case — have been sent home.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)