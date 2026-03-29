Iranian Attack Destroyed Key Surveillance Plane On US Base In Saudi Arabia

More details have emerged about an Iranian missile and drone attack on a U.S air base in Saudi Arabia on Friday, which injured 12 US soldiers, two seriously.

The strike on the Prince Sultan Airbase heavily damaged a key US surveillance aircraft and several US refueling planes, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting US and Arab officials.

In addition, footage of the wreck is circulating on social media and has been shared by a senior Fox News military correspondent. It should be noted that an official US source has not confirmed the authenticity of the images.

The Boeing E‑3 Sentry, an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, is one of the world’s most advanced airborne command, control, and intelligence platforms used to track missiles, drones, and aircraft over long distances. It serves as an airborne command center, enabling commanders to manage the battlefield and detect threats from hundreds of kilometers away.

The US had only 16 operational E‑3 Sentry aircraft remaining before the strike on the Saudi airbase, down from a fleet of roughly 30 several decades ago. According to the report, the aging E‑3 fleet has no easy, ready‑to‑deploy replacement, and the closest successor, the E‑7 Wedgetail, is still years away from full service and carries an estimated price tag of about $700 million per aircraft.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. John Venable told the WSJ that the damage to the AWACS aircraft is a major blow to US capabilities in the region.

“It’s a huge deal,” he said. “It hurts the U.S.’ s ability to see what’s happening in the Gulf and maintain situational awareness.”

Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia is considered one of the United States’ key strategic installations in the Gulf region. Located near Riyadh, it serves as an advanced hub for air operations and houses some of the most sophisticated defense, command, and control systems in the world.

In recent years, the U.S. has re‑established a significant presence there, largely due to rising tensions with Iran and the need to strengthen regional air defenses.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)