Trump Blasts Tucker Carlson As “Low IQ” And A “Fool” After He Claims US Is Headed for Nuclear War With Iran

Tresident Trump personally called the NY Post on Tuesday to deny that the United States was moving toward nuclear war with Iran, unloading on Tucker Carlson in the process, who made the claim.

“Tucker’s a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what’s going on,” Trump said. “He calls me all the time; I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools.”

The rebuke came after Carlson posted to X on Monday night claiming that Trump’s expletive-laden Sunday Truth Social post — threatening to bomb Iranian power plants and bridges — was “the first step toward nuclear war.” Carlson urged Christians to take notice of where Trump was leading the country.

On the same day Carlson published his post, one of America’s so-called doomsday planes was spotted circling above Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska — home to the military’s premier nuclear command, control, and communications hub — hours before Trump’s deadline for Iran to accept a peace deal was set to expire.

The White House did not offer an explanation for the aircraft’s flight path.

Trump’s denial was unambiguous, and his contempt for his former ally unusually sharp. The two men were once aligned closely enough that Carlson conducted one of the most-watched interviews of the 2024 campaign. Tuesday’s remarks suggest that relationship has fully collapsed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)