Iran-Loving Tucker Carlson’s Favorability Among Republicans Plummets Amid Feud With Trump

Tucker Carlson’s standing among Republican voters has fallen sharply, according to new polling, as his opposition to the Iran war and criticism of Israel put him increasingly at odds with the GOP base and with President Donald Trump.

A University of Massachusetts Lowell poll found that Carlson’s net favorability among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents has dropped from +54 in March 2024 to just +7 today. Among Republicans, 31% view him favorably against 24% unfavorably; nationally, those numbers invert sharply, with 17% favorable and 38% unfavorable. Trump, by contrast, maintains a net favorability of roughly +61 among Republicans.

The collapse in support coincides with an escalating public break between the two men. Trump has taken direct aim at Carlson in recent days, calling him “a broken man” in one social media post and describing him as “a low IQ person” in separate social media posts.

Carlson has been an outspoken critic of U.S. involvement in the Iran conflict and of Israeli policy, a position that has placed him at odds with much of the Republican electorate. Reporting from the Conservative Political Action Conference in late March pointed to a growing split within the party, particularly among younger conservatives and “America First” voices, over support for Israel and military action against Iran.

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry has taken note, releasing a report warning of an emerging “America Only” current within segments of the American right and identifying Carlson as part of a broader environment of anti-Israel and antisemitic messaging.

The poll was conducted before Trump’s most recent attacks on Carlson, suggesting the full political damage from the feud may not yet be reflected in the numbers.

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