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Brazilian Ex-Intelligence Chief Arrested by ICE in U.S., Senator Seeks Asylum

FILE - Mayoral pre-candidate for Rio de Janeiro, Alexandre Ramagem, campaigns as former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stands by in Rio de Janeiro, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)

A Brazilian senator said on Monday that the country’s former intelligence agency chief Alexandre Ramagem was arrested by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and is pleading for him to get political asylum in the United States.

Ramagem, also a former lawmaker, was sentenced in September to 16 years in prison for his role in the coup attempt by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in 2023. Brazil’s federal police said he fled the South American nation before he would have started serving his sentence.

Sen. Jorge Seif said in his social media channels that he had informed the U.S. embassy in Brasilia that Ramagem should not remain in custody for he was being persecuted at home. Seif did not give details as to why the former Brazilian intelligence agency chief had been put under custody.

On Monday, Ramagem appeared as in custody in ICE’s online detainee database, although where he is being held was not specified.

“The political persecution against President Bolsonaro, his sons and his allies is now hitting an elected lawmaker in foreign soil,” Seif said. “In our document (to the U.S. embassy) we showed all the reasons that justify and defend the concession of political asylum to Ramagem and his family.”

Ramagem was stripped of his seat in Brazil’s congress in December as a consequence of his conviction in the coup case one month earlier.

Earlier on Monday, Brazil’s federal police said in a statement that a “fugitive of the country’s justice was arrested” in Orlando, but did not mention Ramagem by name.

Brazil’s federal police also said the unnamed fugitive was recently sentenced by the country’s top court for the same three counts as Ramagem’s conviction.

(AP)

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