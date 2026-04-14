MORE CHAOS: President Trump Teases “Something Happening” Soon, Says Iran Talks Could Resume In Pakistan This Week

President Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that a second round of peace negotiations with Iran could take place within days, and that Pakistan’s capital is the most likely venue.

Trump made the disclosure in a follow-up call to The Post roughly half an hour after an initial interview in which he had described the ongoing diplomatic effort to end the seven-week war as moving “a little bit slow.” He also indicated that talks would likely shift to somewhere in Europe. Then he called back.

“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there,” Trump said of Islamabad. “It’s more likely, you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job.”

Trump was referring to Pakistani Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, with whom he developed a relationship last year during Pakistan’s brief war with India — a four-day conflict that ended after the United States helped broker a peace deal.

“He’s fantastic, and therefore it’s more likely that we go back there,” Trump said. “Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it?”

Vice President JD Vance was in Islamabad last weekend for the first direct round of US-Iran negotiations, which ended without a breakthrough.

Trump also pushed back on reports that American negotiators had proposed Iran suspend its uranium enrichment program for at least 20 years as part of a potential deal. “I’ve been saying they can’t have nuclear weapons,” he said. “So I don’t like the 20 years.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)