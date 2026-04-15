Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“START THE HUNT”: Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty After Attempting to Aid Hezbollah, Firebombing Civil Rights Center

A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Monday to federal arson charges and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization after admitting he firebombed a civil rights education center and tried to hand personal data on tens of thousands of Israelis to Hezbollah.

Regan Darby Prater, 28, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, admitted in federal court that he used a homemade napalm-based “sparkler bomb” to destroy facilities at the Highlander Research and Education Center in New Market, Tennessee, causing more than $1.2 million in damage. Before detonating the device, Prater spray-painted the symbol of the Iron Guard — the paramilitary arm of Romania’s 1930s Nazi Party — on the center’s parking lot. He acknowledged the attack was motivated by his white supremacist ideology.

Prater also admitted that in 2019 he attempted to support Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization, by obtaining personally identifiable information on more than 35,000 people purportedly affiliated with the Israeli government and passing the document to someone he believed was connected to the group. In doing so, he wrote: “start the hunt.”

Prater faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for September 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Iran Claims To Bust CIA And Mossad-Linked “Terror Network”, Arrests Dozens In Nationwide Crackdown

TRAGEDY IN THE FIVE TOWNS: R’ Moshe (Moe) Kreindler Z”L Is Niftar After Devastating Crash

Shas Party Files Complaint Against Supreme Court Judges For Shabbos Ruling

Iran Threatens to Block Red Sea, Gulf Shipping if U.S. Naval Blockade Continues In Strait of Hormuz

Washington Post: Over 10,000 U.S Troops On Way To The Middle East

Arab-Israeli Mother Of 4 Indicted For Spying For Iran; Urged Attack On “A Filthy People”

BOMBSHELL EXPOSÉ: “Coup By Criminal Means:” Baharav-Miara Activated Ronen Bar Against Ben Gvir

Constitutional Crisis? Supreme Court Holds Hearing On Unprecedented Demand To Impeach Minister

CENTCOM: US Blockade of Iran Holds Through First 24 Hours; 6 Ships Ordered to Turn Back

INTERNAL RIFT: Iran Recalled Negotiators From U.S. Talks After Dispute