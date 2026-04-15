“START THE HUNT”: Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty After Attempting to Aid Hezbollah, Firebombing Civil Rights Center

A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Monday to federal arson charges and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization after admitting he firebombed a civil rights education center and tried to hand personal data on tens of thousands of Israelis to Hezbollah.

Regan Darby Prater, 28, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, admitted in federal court that he used a homemade napalm-based “sparkler bomb” to destroy facilities at the Highlander Research and Education Center in New Market, Tennessee, causing more than $1.2 million in damage. Before detonating the device, Prater spray-painted the symbol of the Iron Guard — the paramilitary arm of Romania’s 1930s Nazi Party — on the center’s parking lot. He acknowledged the attack was motivated by his white supremacist ideology.

Prater also admitted that in 2019 he attempted to support Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization, by obtaining personally identifiable information on more than 35,000 people purportedly affiliated with the Israeli government and passing the document to someone he believed was connected to the group. In doing so, he wrote: “start the hunt.”

Prater faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for September 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville.

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