SHAMEFUL STAIN: U.K. Had World’s Highest Per Capita Rate of Violent Antisemitic Attacks in 2025

The United Kingdom recorded the highest per capita rate of violent antisemitic assaults of any country with a large Jewish community in 2025, according to a new report published by Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

The report documented 121 violent antisemitic incidents in the U.K., a country with a Jewish population of roughly 292,000 to 313,000, putting it at the top of the per capita chart ahead of Australia, France, and Canada. The United States recorded the highest absolute number of violent incidents at 273, but given its Jewish population estimated at between 6.3 million and 7.6 million, it had the lowest per capita rate of any country with a large Jewish community outside Israel.

The report described “high and sustained levels of antisemitic activity” concentrated in six countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Canada, and Germany.

Twenty people were killed in antisemitic attacks outside Israel in 2025, the report found. Fifteen died on December 14 when two jihadists carried out an attack on a Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia. Two more were killed in an October 2 jihadist attack on a shul in Manchester, England. The remaining three fatalities occurred in the United States: two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington, D.C. in May, and a woman in Boulder, Colorado, killed when a man deployed a flamethrower and firebombs against pro-Israel demonstrators in June.

The report also catalogued the scale of online antisemitism, finding that X alone hosted approximately 124 million antisemitic posts in 2025. Roughly 4,000 anti-Israel rallies were held worldwide, with about 360 classified by the ministry as involving a “high risk factor.”

Despite the grim findings, the report identified ten governments that had made meaningful efforts to combat antisemitism, led by the United States. The report credited the Trump administration specifically for increasing “enforcement of antisemitism protections by using funding mechanisms, visa restrictions, and immigration measures,” alongside efforts by Argentina, Austria, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Australia, and France.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)