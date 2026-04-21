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“Awesome”: Democrat Senator With Presidential Aspirations Celebrates Report Of Iranian Ships Bypassing US Blockade

U.S. Destroyer transits the Strait of Hormuz. (CENTCOM)

Sen. Chris Murphy is facing backlash after a social media post reacting to reports about Iranian-linked vessels appeared to praise a development tied to the ongoing conflict.

The Connecticut Democrat wrote “Awesome” in response to a report suggesting that multiple vessels connected to Iran had evaded a U.S. maritime blockade.

After backlash intensified, Murphy said the post had been intended as sarcasm and reiterated his opposition to the war.

“Ok Twitter, I can’t believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not ‘awesome,’” Murphy wrote in a follow-up post. “As I have said a million times here, it’s a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called ‘sarcasm.’”

Pentagon officials pushed back on the underlying report, denying that Iranian-linked vessels had successfully bypassed the blockade. A spokesperson said the claims were inaccurate, as U.S. forces continue enforcement operations against ships tied to Tehran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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