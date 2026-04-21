“Not Random”: New Discovery on Mount Ararat Rekindles Speculation About Noach’s Teivah

A remote mountainside in Turkey is once again drawing global attention and touching on a question that has echoed through generations: could physical evidence of Noach’s Teivah actually still exist?

New research conducted near Har Ararat, long associated with the resting place of the Teivah, is raising eyebrows after scientists identified unusual underground formations beneath a massive, boat-shaped structure first discovered decades ago.

According to Andrew Jones, a researcher involved in the project, advanced scanning technology has revealed a series of structured spaces beneath the surface — including what appear to be long corridors and a central hollow area.

“These voids are lining up below the ground, and they’re not just random,” Jones said, describing the findings.

Using ground-penetrating radar, researchers detected patterns running through the formation, including a central passage and side channels that follow the outline of what appears to be a large vessel. The overall size, they say, closely matches the measurements described in the Torah — roughly 300 amos in length.

Jones suggested that the layout could be consistent with a structure designed to hold both people and animals, as described in Sefer Bereishis, noting that the internal layout could reflect compartments or organized space.

In addition to the radar scans, soil samples taken from inside the formation revealed unusual characteristics. Researchers found significantly higher levels of organic material and minerals compared to surrounding areas, suggesting that the ground inside the structure may have been altered over time.

Even more intriguing are the remains discovered in the surrounding region. Ancient seashells and marine fossils were found at an elevation of more than 6,000 feet, lending support — at least in part — to the idea that the area may once have been underwater.

Still, researchers caution that natural explanations remain possible, including geological shifts that could have formed the structure over time.

For now, the team is planning its next phase: sending a small robotic device into the underground spaces to explore what lies beneath the surface.

(WN World Headquarters – NYC)