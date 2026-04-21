U.S. Missile Stockpiles Depleted During Iran War, Analysts Warn Replenishment Could Take Years



•The U.S. has sharply depleted missile stockpiles during the Iran war, raising near-term concerns about readiness for another conflict.

•⁠ ⁠In seven weeks, the U.S. used at least 45% of Precision Strike Missiles, 50% of THAAD interceptors, and nearly 50% of Patriot interceptors.

•⁠ ⁠It also used about 30% of Tomahawks and more than 20% of JASSM, SM-3, and SM-6 missiles.

•⁠ ⁠Analysts say replenishing some systems could take 3 to 5 years, while the Pentagon says current forces still have what they need for ongoing operations.