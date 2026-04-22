Suspected Iran-Linked Group Threatens Ivanka Trump, Calls for Violence Against President Trump

A group suspected of ties to Iran is escalating its rhetoric against the United States, issuing direct threats against Ivanka Trump and calling for violence against President Donald Trump in a statement circulated Monday on channels affiliated with the Iranian regime.

Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, or HAYI, has previously claimed responsibility for a string of arson and attempted bombing attacks targeting Jewish, Israeli and Iranian dissident-linked sites across Europe. In its latest message, the group issued a series of incendiary and personal threats aimed at the Trump family.

The statement included explicit threats against Ivanka Trump and urged Americans — including individuals within the U.S. security establishment — to carry out violence against the president. It also invoked individuals tied to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein in an apparent attempt to amplify its call.

U.S. officials have not publicly responded to the statement, and it remains unclear what operational capability, if any, the group has beyond the attacks it has claimed in Europe.

HAYI has been linked in recent weeks to a growing number of incidents, particularly in the United Kingdom, including claiming responsibility for the March 23 arson of four Hatzolah ambulances in London.

Subsequent incidents have included an attempted firebombing at Finchley Reform Synagogue in north London, where accelerants were placed near the building, as well as an attempted arson at the offices of Iran International, a media outlet critical of Tehran. In both cases, the attacks caused limited damage but raised alarm about coordination and intent.

Additional incidents followed, including a failed arson attempt at a building previously used by a Jewish organization and the discovery of suspicious jars near the Israeli embassy, later determined to be non-hazardous. On Sunday, the Kenton United Synagogue, an Orthodox shul, was targeted in a firebombing that caused minor smoke damage but no injuries.

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