“CLOCK IS TICKING”: Trump Warns Iran To Start Negotiating Soon As Third Aircraft Carrier Joins War Arena

President Donald Trump is pushing back on claims that the United States is under pressure to reach a deal with Iran, even as the ongoing conflict continues to drive up energy costs and strain global markets.

“I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “I have all the time in the world, but Iran doesn’t — the clock is ticking.”

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Trump added that he could make a deal with Iran “right now,” but he wants it to be “everlasting” rather than temporary.

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Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump acknowledged that Americans could face higher gas prices in the near term. “For a little while,” he said, before adding that the outcome would be worth it: “Iran without a nuclear weapon that’s going try to blow up one of our cities or the entire Middle East.”

The president declined to offer a timeline for reaching a permanent ceasefire agreement, emphasizing patience over urgency. “Don’t rush me,” he told reporters, noting that past U.S. wars have lasted far longer than the current conflict.

Trump also pointed to what he described as internal divisions within Iran’s leadership. “They’re fighting like cats and dogs over who’s going to control. We’ve created a real mess for them,” he said.

While suggesting that a deal could be reached quickly, Trump said he is aiming for a lasting agreement rather than a short-term fix. “A deal will only be made when it’s appropriate and good for the United States of America, our allies and, in fact, the rest of the world,” he said.

Trump also stressed the importance of removing Iran’s nuclear threat, saying, “I think there would be nothing worse than having nuclear holocaust in Europe; London, Paris, various places in Germany — all targeted.”

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The remarks come as the Pentagon announced that a third aircraft carrier – the USS George H.W. Bush – entered the Indian Ocean, in the CENTCOM “area of responsibility,” and could in if strikes on Iran resume.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)