🚨 CHASDEI HASHEM: Missing Woman In Los Angeles With Dementia Found Alive After Massive Rockland Chaveirim Search

In a remarkable development in Los Angeles, Jeanne Rus Litvin — who was reported missing last week — has been found alive and is currently hospitalized at Community Hospital of Huntington Park, nearly an hour’s walk from her home, bringing relief after days of intense concern.

Litvin, a longtime writer for the Jewish Press who suffers from dementia, was last seen leaving her residence at 148 S Alta Vista Blvd at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, prompting a major search effort.

At the request of Hatzolah of Los Angeles, approximately 30 Rockland Chaveirim volunteers – led by Coordinator Yossi Margareten and Search and Rescue Coordinator Moshe Jacobowitz – flew in from Monsey early Monday morning, launching an around-the-clock search operation that continued nonstop.

Working under difficult and at times unsafe neighborhoods, the volunteers spent 24 hours a day reviewing surveillance footage and tracking her movements. They analyzed camera footage spanning nearly 9 miles, using advanced equipment including drones and specialized search technology.

Authorities tell YWN say Litvin walked an estimated 10 miles on the morning she went missing.

Their relentless and tireless efforts ultimately led to her being located alive.

The extraordinary dedication of the Rockland Chaveirim volunteers, as well as Hatzalah and many community members, is being widely praised, as their expertise, persistence, and commitment were instrumental in bringing this search to a successful conclusion.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)