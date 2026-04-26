RUBIO RISING: Marco Rubio Becoming Top 2028 Contender as White House Allies Tout His Foreign Policy Record

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emerged as a leading contender for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, with allies inside President Donald Trump’s inner circle increasingly describing the Florida senator-turned-diplomat as a serious alternative to Vice President JD Vance, according to Politico, senior White House officials and others close to the administration.

The shift marks a striking turnaround for a politician once written off as too hawkish, too establishment and too damaged by a failed 2016 presidential campaign to remain a major force in a post-Trump Republican Party. But Rubio’s management of flashpoint foreign conflicts, his steadfast loyalty to Trump and his leading role in the administration’s Western Hemisphere policy have elevated his standing both inside the West Wing and among segments of the MAGA base.

A senior White House official granted anonymity to speak candidly described Rubio as “loyal, wicked smart, articulate and very seasoned,” adding simply that he is “a winner.”

Rubio’s dual role as both secretary of state and national security adviser has given him unusual proximity to the president and placed him at the center of consequential decisions, allies say. Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer cited that access as a key factor in Rubio’s rise. “Because of this dual role he’s had a lot of access and face time with the president — and with MAGA,” Spicer said. “That has been huge for him.”

Recent polling reflects his growing profile. A CPAC straw poll last month showed Rubio surging to 35 percent, up from 3 percent a year earlier. Vance still leads the field at 53 percent, down from 61 percent. A YouGov survey in April placed Vance at 63 percent among potential Republican nominees with Rubio at 42 percent, compared to 65 percent and 33 percent, respectively, in a September poll.

Rubio has played a central role in a muscular new Western Hemisphere policy, including strikes on alleged drug trafficking vessels and operations targeting Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and Cuba. A second senior White House official said Rubio coordinated post-operation planning across multiple agencies, including the Departments of Interior, Energy and Commerce, to develop an economic development framework for the region. He has also been a leading voice on immigration, revoking thousands of student visas and implementing a “one-strike” policy allowing the State Department to cancel visas for anyone found to have broken U.S. law or supported terrorism.

Allies credit Rubio’s disciplined messaging — and his ability to frame controversial military operations in “America First” terms — as another key asset. “He marries normalcy, common sense, with a bit of Trump/MAGA twang very well,” one GOP operative close to the White House said. “He’s able to rationalize to those who may be angry. He’s at least the best at making it make sense.”

Rubio has publicly stated he will not challenge Vance for the nomination, and Vance retains significant advantages — strong polling, the backing of Donald Trump Jr. and the financial support of Elon Musk. Trump himself has not endorsed a successor and is unlikely to weigh in before the November midterms.

Whether Rubio would even want to pursue the presidency remains an open question. “People like him for sure, but at the end of the day, Marco needs to decide if he wants it,” said a person who knows Rubio personally.

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