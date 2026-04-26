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How One School Raised $15,000 in 20 Minutes With a Single Text


98% of texts are read within 3 minutes. Your last email can’t say that.
Frum organizations and businesses have a communication problem. Emails pile up unread. WhatsApp groups get archived. And somehow you’re still wondering why nobody showed up.

Evant fixes this. It’s the SMS and voice platform built specifically for shuls, schools, businesses, and nonprofits — works on every phone including kosher phones, fully compliant, and will never get flagged as spam.
275+ organizations trust it. Aish uses it. Satmar uses it.
One school texted their parent body for a Passover fundraiser. $15,000 raised in 20 minutes.

Not a marketing stat. A real organization. A real text. A real result.
👉 Try it free: dashboard.evant.app/auth/register

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