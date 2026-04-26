Antisemitic Thugs Assault Jew On Brussels Metro; Steal His Magen Dovid Necklace

A Jewish resident of Brussels was assaulted on the Brussels metro by three assailants who beat him while violently pulling off his necklace with a Magen Dovid pendant.

The victim, David Sierzant Acitores, 41, wrote about the disturbing incident on social media, describing how three men approached him and asked for directions, which he now believes was just a ploy to distract him.

They then attacked him, knocked him to the ground, and repeatedly punched his face—knocking off his glasses—while ripping his Magen Dovid necklace off his neck.

“They talked about Jews while they were hitting me, and it wasn’t exactly a compliment,” David wrote, noting that the thugs didn’t try to steal his wallet or phone.

David filed a complaint with the police following the attack. He also posted on Facebook asking the public to keep an eye out for his Magen Dovid necklace, which was a gift from his late father.

After describing the necklace, he wrote: “This model is not standard. If you see this piece of jewelry at a jeweler’s, in a gold‑buying shop, or on a selling platform (2ememain, Vinted, Marketplace…), please notify me by private message or contact the police.”

“It had been in the family for nearly 30 years and was a gift from my late father, who wore it for a long time. Thank you very much for your help.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)