🚨 Trump: “Iran Has Just Informed Us That They Are In A State Of Collapse,” Are Desperate For A Deal

President Trump claimed Tuesday morning that Iran has informed the United States it is in a “state of collapse” and is desperately seeking the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as its economy deteriorates under the weight of the U.S. naval blockade.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse,'” Trump posted on social media. “They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!).”

The statement underscores Trump’s confidence that economic pressure is forcing Iran toward capitulation. It also suggests Trump views the blockade—now in its third week—as a strategic tool that can compel Tehran to accept his terms without requiring continued military operations.

The post came as Iran’s latest peace proposal failed to gain traction with the Trump administration. According to a U.S. official, Trump rejected Iran’s plan to defer nuclear negotiations until after the war ends and maritime disputes are resolved, insisting instead that nuclear issues be addressed from the outset.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said the administration “has been clear about our red lines” in its approach to ending the conflict, which has disrupted energy supplies, fueled global inflation, and killed thousands since it began in February.

Trump’s characterization of Iran as economically collapsing aligns with assessments presented to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council last week. Security officials warned that Iran’s onshore storage facilities would reach maximum capacity by April 29, potentially forcing a complete shutdown of oil production that could cause permanent damage to petroleum fields.

The Strait of Hormuz, typically traversed by 125 to 140 ships daily, has been reduced to just seven vessels in the past day. At least six Iranian oil tankers have been forced back to Iran by the U.S. blockade in recent days, according to ship-tracking data.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned U.S. actions against Iranian-flagged tankers as “outright legalization of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas,” even as government officials acknowledged preparing alternative trade corridors to mitigate blockade effects.

Trump’s post frames the current diplomatic moment as one in which Iran has no choice but to accede to American demands. By publicly declaring Iran in “state of collapse,” he signals confidence that the blockade’s economic pressure has created conditions favorable for a settlement on U.S. terms.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)