COVERUP: Top Advisor To Dr. Anthony Fauci Indicted For Hiding Records In Covid-19 Origin Probe

The Department of Justice has indicted David Morens, a former senior adviser to Dr. Anthony Fauci, on charges that he concealed and falsified federal records during investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Morens, 78, has been charged with conspiracy against the United States, destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations, concealment, removal, or mutilation of records, and aiding and abetting. He served as a senior advisor to Fauci from 2006 to 2022.

“These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most — during the height of a global pandemic,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “As alleged in the indictment, Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19.”

The charges suggest that senior officials within the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases deliberately obstructed efforts to investigate competing explanations for how the pandemic began—a practice Blanche described as a violation of fundamental government ethics.

“Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest — not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas,” Blanche said.

The indictment marks the culmination of a multi-year investigation into whether federal health officials suppressed information about potential laboratory origins of the virus. Morens had been subpoenaed by House Republicans investigating COVID-19’s origins and was previously identified as having allegedly deleted federal records related to the pandemic response.

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