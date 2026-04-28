FBI Raids 22 Child Care Centers in Minnesota as Trump Administration Escalates “War on Fraud”

The FBI raided 22 child care centers across Minnesota on Tuesday morning as part of a sweeping federal investigation into social services fraud, marking an aggressive expansion of the Trump administration’s crackdown on what officials say is endemic theft of taxpayer money in the state.

Unlike winter’s Operation Metro Surge, which focused on immigration enforcement, Tuesday’s raids targeted prominent businesses tied to the Somali-American community, according to law enforcement sources. The operations were court-authorized and coordinated with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Among the facilities targeted was the Quality Learning Center, a Minneapolis day care that became infamous for misspelling “Learning” in its storefront signage.

The raids mark a major escalation of President Trump’s declared “war on fraud,” which he announced in his February State of the Union address. Vice President JD Vance was placed in charge of a task force leading the effort and has overseen a sprawling prosecutorial campaign targeting what the administration characterizes as systematic looting of federal social services programs.

The Trump administration estimates fraud in Minnesota alone at approximately $19 billion, with dozens of individuals charged criminally. The investigation has exposed two major schemes involving pandemic-era feeding programs and autism support services.

Since September, the Justice Department has indicted seven alleged fraudsters who prosecutors say recruited members of the Somali community to enroll children in fake autism services, generating approximately $14 million in fraudulent claims. One defendant has pleaded guilty.

The more expansive “Feeding Our Future” fraud scheme has resulted in criminal charges against at least 65 people, with prosecutors alleging the scam defrauded taxpayers of $250 million. Many defendants have pleaded guilty as the Justice Department continues prosecuting the sprawling case, which began under the Biden administration but has been aggressively pursued under Trump.

Democratic Governor Tim Walz acknowledged failures in fraud prevention during a recent congressional hearing, expressing regret that state oversight mechanisms did not more effectively guard against the schemes. Walz noted that he had accepted responsibility by announcing the end of his bid for a third term in January, stepping back from electoral politics.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)