State Department Unveils Limited-Edition Passports Featuring Trump Portrait for 250th Anniversary

The State Department will begin distributing specially designed commemorative passports this summer as part of the Trump administration’s America250 celebration, with the new travel documents prominently featuring President Donald Trump’s image on the inside cover.

The passports, obtained first by Fox News Digital, display Trump’s portrait surrounded by text from the Declaration of Independence and his signature in gold. A second page reproduces the historic painting depicting the founding fathers signing the Declaration.

“As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The commemorative passports will be available to any American citizen who applies for a new passport starting this summer, though only while supplies last. The documents will be distributed exclusively through the Washington Passport Agency.

Pigott said the special edition passports maintain “the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world,” despite the customized design elements.

The cover features enlarged text reading “United States of America” positioned above the presidential seal. The back cover displays an American flag with the numerals “250” centered among the 13 stars from the 1777 version of the flag.

The launch coincides with what the Trump administration has billed as a major national commemoration of American independence. The America250 celebration will include multiple events across the country between June 25 and July 10, 2026.

The National Mall in Washington will host a “Great American State Fair” featuring rodeo-style events, a Ferris wheel, and pavilions representing all states and territories. The administration has also scheduled a UFC fight on the White House South Lawn in June and a Grand Prix race on the National Mall in August.

An Interior Department spokesperson said the administration plans a “spectacular fireworks display at Mount Rushmore” as part of the nationwide commemoration. The official characterized the overall celebration as “a once-in-a-lifetime celebration that encapsulates the American spirit.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)