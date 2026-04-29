🚨 LONDON: Two Jewish Men Injured In Knife Attack In Suspected Terror Attack; Perpetrator Arrested

A man armed with a knife targeted Jewish pedestrians on Golders Green Road in London on Wednesday, leaving two people injured in what authorities are investigating as a possible terror attack.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect running along the busy thoroughfare while attempting to stab passersby. Shomrim responded quickly and were able to detain the individual before police arrived.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police then took the suspect into custody after deploying a Taser against the suspect.

Emergency responders from Hatzola treated two victims who sustained stab wounds. Their conditions have not yet been disclosed.

The incident comes amid a broader pattern of attacks targeting Jewish communities across the United Kingdom, particularly in London. In recent months, there has been a surge in antisemitic incidents, including physical assaults, vandalism, and arson attacks.

Just weeks ago, four Hatzola ambulances were destroyed in an arson attack in Golders Green.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect, and the motive remains under investigation. Officials have not yet formally classified the incident, though early indications suggest it is being treated as a suspected terror attack.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the investigation continues.



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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)