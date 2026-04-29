🚨 TERROR IN LONDON: Iran-Linked Group Claims Responsibility For Stabbing of Two Jewish Men

An Iran-linked extremist group has claimed responsibility for the terror stabbing attack in London that left two Jewish men injured in the heavily Jewish Golders Green neighborhood.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, the organization Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI) said one of its “lone wolves” carried out the attack targeting “Zionists” in north London.

British authorities have officially classified the stabbing as a terrorist incident.

HAYI, a little-known group believed to be tied to Iran, has reportedly claimed responsibility for multiple attacks against Jewish-linked targets across Europe in recent months, including previous incidents in London.

The attacker reportedly lay in wait near a local shul and then lunged at two passing Jewish men. Both victims – ages 76 and 34 – sustained stab wounds and received urgent medical treatment at the scene from Hatzalah volunteers. According to the latest update, one of the victims is in serious condition, while the other is reported to be stable.

A far more serious disaster was averted thanks to the swift and courageous response of Shomrim volunteers. After spotting the terrorist running with a knife, the volunteers rushed him without hesitation and managed to subdue him on the ground, risking their own lives.

The incident comes amid a broader pattern of attacks targeting Jewish communities across the United Kingdom, particularly in London. In recent months, there has been a surge in antisemitic incidents, including physical assaults, vandalism, and arson attacks.

Just weeks ago, four Hatzola ambulances were destroyed in an arson attack in Golders Green.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)