🚨 BREAKING: Major Fire Erupts at Mesivta Yeshiva CZNV Building in Stamford Hill, London [VIDEOS]

Fifteen fire trucks and approximately 100 firefighters are battling a major blaze at on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill, London.

The fire reportedly broke out in the Pardes catering kitchen inside the Mesivta Yeshiva CZNV building, which also contains residential apartments.

Dramatic footage from the scene shows firefighters rescuing Sifrei Torah from the burning building as heavy flames and smoke engulf parts of the structure.

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Emergency crews responded after the fire department received more than 40 calls shortly after 4:14 p.m. Firefighters from multiple stations are continuing efforts to bring the fire under control.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no injuries have been reported at this time.

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