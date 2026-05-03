Tantzers Organization Hosts Emotional Pesach Sheini Seder For Families Impacted By Hospital Stays [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

On Thursday evening, The Tantzers hosted its annual Pesach Sheini Seder at the Tantzers Family Center, offering a meaningful and uplifting experience for families who were unable to celebrate Pesach due to hospital stays. A full Seder was thoughtfully prepared with every detail in place, giving parents and children the opportunity to finally sit together and experience the Yom Tov they had missed.

The evening was marked by powerful emotion, as boys stood to recite the Mah Nishtanah, including several whose fathers remain hospitalized, leaving not a dry eye in the room. At the same time, the Seder was filled with simcha, as music and dancing accompanied a full Yom Tov-style meal, along with gifts distributed to every child in attendance.

The event provided not only a chance to fulfill the spirit of Pesach Sheini, but also brought comfort, unity, and joy to families navigating difficult circumstances, creating a truly unforgettable night for all who participated.

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